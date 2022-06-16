Berkshire Mountain Comedy Arts Festival and Shakespeare & Company will present an evening of stand-up comedy and sit-down conversation with three-time Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs Award-winning comedian Eddie Brill at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the Tina Packer Playhouse.

With BMCAF co-founder Kevin Bartini serving as master of ceremonies, the first half of the evening will feature Brill and his son Dan Madonia’s stand-up comedy in honor of Father’s Day, followed by a sit-down conversation between Bartini and Brill highlighting backstage stories, lessons and advice from a life in the entertainment industry. The event is part of BMCAF’s Comedy & Conversation Series.

Brill will also lead Eddie Brill’s Building a Career in Entertainment Seminar at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Shakespeare & Company’s Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre.

Comedy & Conversation tickets cost $40 and seminar tickets cost $30. Information: Box Office at 413-637-3353 or shakespeare.org.

