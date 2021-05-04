The Lenox Community Center announces the return of its summer program. Weekly sessions will be offered June 28 through Aug. 20. Space is limited.
Registration is open for Lenox residents only through May 14. Cost for residents is $65 per child per session.
Registration for non-Lenox residents begins May 17. Non-residents pay $105 per child per session.
Registration will remain open until spaces are full. A late fee of $20 will be applied after June 15.
Session hours are 8:45 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. After-care will be available from noon to 5 p.m. for additional $20 per afternoon.
Visit townoflenox.com/community-center for a link to the registration form.