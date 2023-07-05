Lenox: Free science program available for youth

The Lenox Community Center is hosting the Berkshire Museum's free GSK Science in the Summer program from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 12 and 26, and Aug. 2, 9 and 16.
This year’s "Be a Physicist!" theme invites children to play the role of physicists by embodying science careers, thinking scientifically, practicing authentic science techniques, and having fun.
The program is open to children entering grades 2 to 6. Space is limited. Register at tinyurl.com/yw4cs4w6. Children can register for one session or all five.
Visit scienceinthesummer.fi.edu for more information.