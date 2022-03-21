Composer and producer William Perry will present "Poetry: It's the Only Thing that Matters" at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, via Zoom, as part of the Lenox Library's Distinguished Lecture Series.
Perry attended Harvard University and studied music with Paul Hindemith, Walter Piston and Randall Thompson, and literature with George Sherburn and Walter Jackson Bate. He worked at the J. Walter Thompson advertising agency as a composer, script writer and television producer, working with such entertainment icons as Arthur Godfrey, Ed Sullivan and Jackie Gleason.
Zoom details are available at lenoxlib.org and the Library's Facebook page.