State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli and Arlene D. Schiff, chairwoman of the Lenox Cultural Council, have announced the award of 26 grants totaling $12,600 for cultural programs in Berkshire County.
Grants have been awarded to the following programs: Arts in Recovery for Youth; Berkshire Bach Society; Berkshire Children’s Chorus; Berkshire Music School 2021 Lenox Loves Music Series; Berkshire Opera Festival; Berkshire Pulse Dance Outdoors Festival; Berkshire South Regional Community Center's Berkshire Ukulele Band and Sings!; Berkshire Theater Group BTG Plays!; Cantilena Chamber Choir's outdoor concert series and Talking Choral Music YouTube Channel; Chester Theater Company, Rob Zammarchi's "Elijah T. Grasshopper & Friends."
Also, Lenox Library's Virtual Winter Children's Concerts; Express Yourself in Pastel and Sketch Your Berkshire Neighborhood; Mass Audubon Berkshire Sanctuaries' Bringing Nature to You; Music in Common's Berkshires Worldwide; New Stage Performing Arts Center Inc.; Pittsfield's Shakespeare in the Park; SculptureNow IceFire 2022; Sara Campbell's "To Indian Territory and Back Again"; Shakespeare & Company's 2021 Fall Festival; The Stockbridge Sinfonia; Three of Nine Reading & Discussion of J.D. Salinger Stories; Trio Candela; WAM Theater and WildFire Sculpture.
The Lenox Cultural Council's grant funding is allocated by the Massachusetts Cultural Council. The town of Lenox also provided funding to the Lenox Cultural Council for this grant cycle.