State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli and Arlene D. Schiff, chair of the Lenox Cultural Council, have announced the award of 22 grants totaling $13,178, for cultural programs in Berkshire County.
Grants have been awarded to the following programs:
Back Room Boston Inc.’s Klezmer Band at Kimball Farms; David R. Bates III’s Halloween Harvest Performance for Seniors; Berkshire Children’s Chorus Inc.’s Ukulele Lessons; Berkshire Music School’s 2023 Lenox Loves Music Series; Berkshire South Regional Community Center’s Berkshire Ukulele Band and Berkshires Sings!; Cantilena Chamber Choir Corporation’s town of Lenox December Festivities; Christmas/Holiday Sing along by the Fanfare Brass Ensemble; Elijah T. Grasshopper at the Mount; Festival Latino of the Berkshires; Gaia Roots World Music Ensemble at the Lenox Library.
Also, Greenagers Inc.; Hip Hop Dance Chair Exercise for Seniors; Marney Schorr’s It’s My Body: Art for Social Change; Mary Jo D. Maichack’s In the Wee Small Hours Cabaret Concert; Olga Dunn Dance Company lecture and demonstrations in the Lenox Public Schools; Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park; SculptureNow at The Mount 2023; Shakespeare & Company’s 2023 Fall Festival of Shakespeare; Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center’s Olivia’s Outlook Hike; The Stockbridge Sinfonia Inc.; Tom Truss III’s ReWritten and WAM Theater.
The Massachusetts Cultural Council and the town of Lenox provided funding for this grant cycle. Decisions about which activities to support are made at the community level by a board of municipally-appointed volunteers.