State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli and Arlene D. Schiff, chairwoman of the Lenox Cultural Council, have announced the award of 22 grants totaling $10,174 for cultural programs in Berkshire County.

Grants have been awarded to Arts in Recovery for Youth; Berkshire Music School’s 2022 Lenox Loves Music Series; Berkshire Wildlife Sanctuaries’ Nature in Your Neighborhood; Cantilena Chamber Choir Corporation’s All County Choir Sing; Greenagers, Inc.; Hip Hop Dance Chair Exercise for Seniors; Lenox Chamber Winterland Tree Walk; Lenox Library’s Something’s Fishy! program; Mary Jo D. Maichack’s "The Lake of the Croaking Frogs"; and Michelle Marroquin’s Live Music & Dance at The Mount.

Also, Music in Common’s The Black Legacy Project; Nutshell Playhouse at Ventfort Hall; OLLI’s "Indigenous Peoples: We Are Still Here"; Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park; SculptureNow at The Mount; Shakespeare & Company's 2022 Fall Festival; Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center’s Kennedy Park Hike; Trio Candela with the Berkshire Rhythm Keepers; The Catnip Junkies: Live!; The Stockbridge Sinfonia; WAM Theater; and Robert Zammarchi’s Elijah T. Grasshopper & Friends.

The Lenox Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 Local Cultural Councils in the Commonwealth who receive funding from the Massachusetts Cultural Council. The Town of Lenox also provided funding for this grant cycle.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.