State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli and Arlene D. Schiff, chairwoman of the Lenox Cultural Council, have announced the award of 22 grants totaling $10,174 for cultural programs in Berkshire County.
Grants have been awarded to Arts in Recovery for Youth; Berkshire Music School’s 2022 Lenox Loves Music Series; Berkshire Wildlife Sanctuaries’ Nature in Your Neighborhood; Cantilena Chamber Choir Corporation’s All County Choir Sing; Greenagers, Inc.; Hip Hop Dance Chair Exercise for Seniors; Lenox Chamber Winterland Tree Walk; Lenox Library’s Something’s Fishy! program; Mary Jo D. Maichack’s "The Lake of the Croaking Frogs"; and Michelle Marroquin’s Live Music & Dance at The Mount.
Also, Music in Common’s The Black Legacy Project; Nutshell Playhouse at Ventfort Hall; OLLI’s "Indigenous Peoples: We Are Still Here"; Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park; SculptureNow at The Mount; Shakespeare & Company's 2022 Fall Festival; Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center’s Kennedy Park Hike; Trio Candela with the Berkshire Rhythm Keepers; The Catnip Junkies: Live!; The Stockbridge Sinfonia; WAM Theater; and Robert Zammarchi’s Elijah T. Grasshopper & Friends.
The Lenox Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 Local Cultural Councils in the Commonwealth who receive funding from the Massachusetts Cultural Council. The Town of Lenox also provided funding for this grant cycle.