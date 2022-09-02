The Lenox Cultural Council, in accordance with Massachusetts Cultural Council guidelines, has set an Oct. 17 deadline for organizations, schools and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community.
According to Council spokesperson Arlene D. Schiff, these grants can help underwrite projects, programs, and events in the arts, humanities and sciences that foster a rich cultural life for Lenox residents.
New and innovative projects are encouraged. Applications that provide free or low-cost programs/events will be given priority.
Application forms, local guidelines and additional information are available at tinyurl.com/mr3xtx5v.