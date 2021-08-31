The Lenox Cultural Council, in accordance with Massachusetts Cultural Council guidelines, has set an Oct. 15 deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community. Applications open Sept. 1.
According to Council spokesperson Arlene D. Schiff, these grants can help underwrite projects, programs and events in the arts, humanities and sciences that foster a rich cultural life for Lenox residents.
New and innovative projects, including virtual events, are encouraged. Applications that provide free or low-cost programs/events will be given priority.
Application forms, local guidelines and additional information about the Local Cultural Council Program are available at tinyurl.com/nbhhtaef.