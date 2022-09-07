The Fall Art Walk, a curated show of artists and artisans, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, throughout downtown Lenox.
Offerings include paintings, drawings, photographs, ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry, and clothing. The event is a collaboration with the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, the Lenox Cultural District and Gordon Fine Arts.
Berkshire Busk will provide entertainment both days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Church Street Dining Terrace and 80 Church St. and from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Whitlock and at the corner of Church and Housatonic streets.
Food vendors and additional entertainment will be located in Lilac Park.
Information: lenox.org/lenox-art-walks/.