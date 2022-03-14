Shakespeare & Company will present a Dibble Dance pop-up workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 19, via Zoom.
This one-day workshop with choreographer, dancer and teacher Susan Dibble and movement teacher Charls Hall will celebrate and explore the power of dance through an original, collaborative routine. Participants will film themselves dancing, and clips from each performance will be edited together to create a dance chain video.
No prior dance or movement training is required. The workshop offers an additional Shakespearean nod, with moves inspired by Elizabethan dance steps.
The workshop costs $39. For more information or to register, visit the Actor Training Online Workshops page at shakespeare.org.