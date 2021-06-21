The Democratic Town Committee will hold its caucus at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, in the Town Hall auditorium, 6 Walker St., to elect four delegates and four alternates to the State Democratic Convention. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and close promptly at 10:15 a.m.
All Lenox Democrats are welcome to attend and run for delegate positions. Diversity and participation are encouraged.
The state convention will be held in Lowell and a virtual option will be available for participation. A party platform will be adopted.
Direct caucus questions to Sonya Bykofsky at Sonyabyko@gmail.com or 413-637-8001.