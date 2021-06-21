The Democratic Town Committee will hold its caucus at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, in the Town Hall auditorium, 6 Walker St., to elect four delegates and four alternates to the State Democratic Convention. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and close promptly at 10:15 a.m.

All Lenox Democrats are welcome to attend and run for delegate positions. Diversity and participation are encouraged.

The state convention will be held in Lowell and a virtual option will be available for participation. A party platform will be adopted.

Direct caucus questions to Sonya Bykofsky at Sonyabyko@gmail.com or 413-637-8001.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.