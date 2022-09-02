The Lenox Library has announced the 16th season of its Distinguished Lecture Series, organized and hosted by Jeremy Yudkin.
The series begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, when Carl Sprague will discuss his work as a designer for stage and film, including his work with famed film director Wes Anderson.
This event will take place in the main reading room of the Library, 18 Main St.
Yudkin is a resident of the Berkshires and professor of music and co-director of the Center for Beethoven Research at Boston University.
Visit tinyurl.com/w4rx9u8c for the series lineup. All lectures are free and open to the public.