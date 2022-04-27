The Lenox Library Association is accepting book donations for its 2022 book sale to be held Sept 3 and 4. The book sale committee welcomes hardcover and paperback books in very good condition, as well as DVDs and CDs.
The book drive cannot accept books with musty odors, mold, tears or markings, or dictionaries, encyclopedias, thesauruses, magazines, atlases, text books, LPs, VHS tapes, or cassettes.
Donation hours are 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays and the first Saturday of the month at Spring Lawn, 10 Kemble St. To arrange an alternative drop-off time or for more information, contact Nancy Cohen at 413-652-1327 or nancycohen1112@gmail.com, or visit tinyurl.com/mr2afjym.
Donations are not being accepted at the library.