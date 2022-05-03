The Water Division of the Lenox Department of Public Works has announced that the annual flushing of the town water system is underway and will continue for several weeks. The mains will be flushed during regular working hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Flushing may cause localized discolored water and reduced service pressure in and around the immediate area of flushing. Residents should avoid doing laundry if the flushing crew is in their area.

Should discolored water be experienced, customers may wish to let the water run for a short period of time to clear. If the discolored water or low pressure conditions persist, contact the Public Works Department at 413-637-5525.

