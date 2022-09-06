The Mount will host a free dual-language concert and StoryWalk featuring children’s author and musician Mister G, aka Ben Gundersheimer, at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, under a large outdoor tent, 2 Plunkett St.
The event will fuse music and storytelling based on Mister G’s picture book "Señorita Mariposa." Illustrated by Marcos Almada Rivero, the story chronicles the migration of monarch butterflies from Canada to Mexico.
Families are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy on the grounds before or after the concert. Kids’ snacks will also be available. Registration is not required.
The 2015 Latin Grammy award-winner for Best Children’s Album, Mister G has also won three Parents’ Choice Gold Awards.
Visit edithwharton.org for additional details.