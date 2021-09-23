An educational webinar, “Legal, Financial and Care Planning for Alzheimer’s Disease,” will be presented by Elder Law Attorney Paula Almgren at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
The one-hour webinar is open to the public and offered as part of a series of free virtual educational programs being sponsored this fall by the Alzheimer’s Association.
Almgren will discuss asset protection, estate planning, Medicaid home care rules and nursing home rules, and VA benefits.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/64srft4d or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.