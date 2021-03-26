Paula K. Almgren, a Lenox attorney whose firm, Almgren Law Group, specializes in elder law, estate planning and life care planning, will present an educational webinar titled "Legal, Financial and Care Planning for Alzheimer's Disease," at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
The two-hour free webinar is open to the public and offered as part of a series of free virtual educational programs being sponsored this spring by the Alzheimer's Association.
Almgren will discuss asset protection, estate planning, Medicaid home care rules and nursing home rules, and VA benefits.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/vwy35r4z or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.