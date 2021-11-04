St. Ann Church will host a panel discussion on wills, probate, HIPPA, Hospice, and planning a funeral and funeral mass in the Catholic church at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Parish Center, 134 Main St.

A panel consisting of a lawyer, Hospice chaplain, funeral director, cemetery administrator, and parish priest will offer insight into making your own final arrangements and lifting that burden off of someone else's shoulders.

A Q&A will follow the presentation and all will go home with a packet of materials. This event is free and open to the public.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

