Lisa Singleton Boudiette, a curator who specializes in historic decoration, will deliver her visual presentation, "Colfax & Fowler, Legendary Designers of the English Country House Style," at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, via Zoom as part of the Ventfort Hall Mansion & Gilded Age Museum's Morning Diversions series.
Colfax & Fowler has long influenced some of the leading design firms like Michael Smith, David Mlinaric, Bunny Williams, and the late Mario Buatta. From Buckingham Palace to the London flat of Ambassador David and Evangeline Bruce, Colfax & Fowler still resonates today.
The event is offered via Zoom only. Tickets can be purchased at ventfort03122021.eventbrite.com for a suggested donation of $20. For information, call 413-637-3206.