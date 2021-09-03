Filmmaker and director Robert Steven Williams will uncover facts behind his documentary film "Gatsby in Connecticut" when he gives a visual presentation on "Gatsby in Connecticut, The Untold Story” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, in person at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum and via Zoom.
According to Williams, F. Scott Fitzgerald's inspiration for "The Great Gatsby" came not from his time spent on Long Island’s Gold Coast, but rather from the wild summer of 1920 in Connecticut during Scott and Zelda’s honeymoon in Westport.
Williams will show exclusive video clips from the film as well as archival footage and never-before-seen photos of Westport and New York from the 1920s.
The talk costs $20. To order on Zoom, visit ventfort09072021.eventbrite.com. To attend in person, call 413-637-3106.