The Lenox Garden has announced that grant applications for project funding in 2022 are due Dec. 31. Grants will be awarded in spring 2022.
Grants are awarded to public or private not-for-profit organizations undertaking specific projects in and around Berkshire County. The project must pertain to gardens, civic beautification, environmental restoration, conservation, or education.
Grant application guidelines are available at lenoxgardenclub.net (click on “Community” on the home page) or by contacting Lenore Sundberg, chairwoman of the Lenox Garden Club’s Project Review Committee, via email at plsundberg@roadrunner.com or by letter at P.O. Box 684, Stockbridge, MA 01262.