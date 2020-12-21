MaryEllen O’Brien, president of the Lenox Garden Club, announces a donation of $5,000 to Berkshire Bounty, a Great Barrington-based organization providing free nutritious food for those in need in Berkshire County.
Through their network of partnerships with supermarkets and food stores, farms and orchards, as well as local mobile food drives, Berkshire Bounty orchestrates the distribution of produce, meat, baked goods, and packaged goods to food pantries and other food distribution sites using a team of volunteers doing the pick-ups and deliveries.
In a more usual year, the Lenox Garden Club would solicit grant applications in the fall for projects related to gardens, civic beautification, environmental restoration or conservation. This year, however, due to the challenges brought on by COVID-19, the club chose to change its focus and to support the urgent food needs of so many in the community.
For more information about the Lenox Garden Club, visit lenoxgardenclub.net.