Lenox: Garden Club hosting floral design workshops

The Lenox Garden Club will offer two presentations by Jane Godshalk, an internationally acclaimed floral designer, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, in collaboration with The Mount and the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge.
“Floral Design Through the Ages: Historical Designs Interpreted with Contemporary Techniques," a demonstration and lecture, will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Stable at The Mount. The resulting arrangements will be raffled off to attendees.
A horizontal table design workshop will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Berkshire Botanical Garden's Center House in Stockbridge. Space is limited.
For tickets, visit thelenoxgardenclub.net. Email questions to lenoxgcevents@gmail.com.