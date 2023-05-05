Lenox: Garden Club celebrates native plants

The Lenox Garden Club, a member of the Garden Club of America, announces that Gov. Maura Healey proclaimed April as Native Plant Month in Massachusetts.
Native Plant Month is a nationwide initiative of the GCA to promote increased awareness of the benefits of native plants to support native pollinators — bees, butterflies, birds — as well as other animals.
Over the past four years, the Lenox Garden Club has initiated a number of native plant projects in Berkshire communities with a goal of supporting native pollinators and encouraging visitors to add native plants to their own yards and gardens.
LGC's first major effort involved a partnership with the Berkshire Natural Resources Council to create a native plant pollinator garden at the entrance to the boardwalk area at BNRC’s Parson’s Marsh Trail in Lenox.
In 2021, LGC was awarded a two-year grant from the Garden Club of America’s Partners4Plants program to assist Mass Audubon’s efforts in the restoration of the riparian habitat around Sackett Brook at Canoe Meadows in Pittsfield by planting native trees and perennials with other volunteers.
Also in 2021, LGC created a native plant pollinator garden at the entrance to Muddy Brook Elementary School in Great Barrington and helped educate the students and staff about the benefits of supporting native insect pollinators.
More recently, members of the Lenox Garden Club created a pollinator pathway garden in four raised beds near First Congregational Church in Stockbridge.
These sites are free and open to the public.