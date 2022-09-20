The Lenox Garden Club, a member of the Garden Club of America, announces that grant applications for project funding in 2023 are available.
Recent awards include the ongoing restoration of the flower beds at Herman Melville’s Arrowhead in Pittsfield. This 2022 grant to the Berkshire County Historical Society will improve visitor experiences, enhance their event rental business and support pollinators.
Grants are awarded to public or private not-for-profit organizations undertaking specific projects in and around Berkshire County. The project must pertain to gardens, civic beautification, environmental restoration, conservation, or education.
Organizations interested in applying for funds can request an application by emailing lgcprojectsreview@gmail.com. Application deadline is Nov. 30.