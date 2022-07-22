The Lenox Historical Society and the Academy Garden Club of Lenox are sponsoring their garden and flower show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on the porch at The Curtis. This year’s theme is "The Berkshires’ Beautiful Bounty." The show is free and open to the public.
The four design classes — Return to the Gilded Age, Tea on the Terrace, Whimsical Wreaths, and Plain and Simple — are open to all with a limit of four entrants in each class. The three horticulture classes — Vegetables/Herbs, Cut Specimens and Native Flowers — are open to amateur gardeners only.
Applications are available at Lenox Chamber of Commerce, Housatonic Street; Lenox Town Hall lobby; Lenox Historical Society, 65 Main St.; and from Vickie Salvatore, 413-441-7902 or vpsalvatore9@gmail.com. Application deadline is Saturday, Aug. 6.
Direct general questions to Dianne Romeo at 413-822-1447 or tjromeo@verizon.net.