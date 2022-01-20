Robert Oakes, author of "Ghosts of the Berkshires," will be leading paranormal tours at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St., at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28; Saturdays, Feb. 12 and 26; Saturday, March 12; and Friday, March 18.
Oakes will lead the tours through the rooms and halls of this historic estate sharing tales of its hauntings. This is not an active investigation.
Admission is $27 and minimum age to attend is age 12. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. Tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable. Proof of vaccination, ID and masks are required.