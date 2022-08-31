Robert Oakes, author of "Ghosts of the Berkshires," returns to Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum to lead visitors through its rooms and halls sharing tales of its hauntings.
Tours will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 25; 7 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 9 and 30; and 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. These are not active investigations.
Admission is $27 and minimum age to attend is age 12. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable. Masks are required.