Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum is hosting a hat decorating workshop with Nancy Whelan, a graphic designer and decorative artist, at noon Saturday, Oct. 2, to complement its exhibit, "The Gibson Girl: A Gilded Age Icon."
From the opulent "Merry Widow" to the simple straw boater, participants will create their own fashionable Gibson Girl style hat. Ventfort Hall will provide hats and trims.
Workshop tickets cost $35 per person and include the cost of materials. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. All tickets are nonrefundable and non-exchangeable.