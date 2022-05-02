Who was Emma Stebbins and why is there a stone memorial to her in the heart of Lenox at the junction of Main and Cliffwood streets?

Italian-American journalist Maria Teresa Cometto will answer these questions in her talk titled “Sculptor Emma Stebbins: Forgotten Trailblazing Woman of Lenox’s Gilded Age” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum.

Cometto's newest book, "Emma and the Central Park Angel," will be published in Italian later this fall by Neri Pozza. Local historian Cornelia Brooke Gilder will participate in the presentation.

Nonrefundable and nonexchangeable tickets cost $20. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. Proof of vaccination, ID and masks are required. 

