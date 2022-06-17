Berkshire Eagle Features Editor Jennifer Huberdeau will present "Before HBO's 'The Gilded Age'" at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St. Her talk will be followed by a Victorian tea.
Did the actors of Julian Fellowes’ latest period drama look familiar? Before appearing on HBO’s hit, "The Gilded Age," many of the show’s actors appeared on stages across “inland Newport,” as the Berkshires was known.
Huberdeau's talk will explore which actors have performed in the Berkshires, as well as the real-life connections of some of its characters.
Huberdeau is the 2021 Rabkin Foundation Award Winner for her work in visual art journalism and wrote the Berkshires Week column, “The Cottager” for three years.
Tickets are $35, $30 for members or with advance reservation. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. Proof of vaccination and ID are required.