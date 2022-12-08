<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Gingerbread house decorating event

A gingerbread house family decorating night is scheduled from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Lenox Community Center ballroom.

The cost is $5 per gingerbread house. Space is limited. Call 413-637-5530 to register by Monday, Dec. 12.

