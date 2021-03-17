The Lenox Library's Distinguished Lecture Series will continue at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 21, with award-winning photographer Gregory Crewdson. The lecture will take place via Zoom.
In a career spanning more than three decades, Crewdson has produced a succession of widely acclaimed bodies of work. "Beneath the Roses," a series of pictures that took nearly 10 years to complete and which employed a crew of more than 100 people, was the subject of the 2012 feature documentary "Gregory Crewdson: Brief Encounters," by Ben Shapiro.
Often working with a large team, Crewdson typically plans each image with meticulous attention to detail, orchestrating light, color, and production design to conjure dreamlike scenes infused with mystery and suspense.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information and a link to the Zoom lecture, visit lenoxlib.org or the Library's Facebook page.