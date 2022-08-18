Berkshire-based hair and makeup artist Kate Baisley will present "Hair and Makeup of the Gilded Age" at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St. A tea will follow her presentation.
The talk will cover the beauty routines and cosmetics of the era and Baisley will describe how women created an image to impress society and maintained their appearance in context of the beauty influences and icons at the turn of the century.
Baisley has trained with top New York stylists and has been a member of the Aveda New York Fashion Week team and is currently working in film. She is also a member of the Ventfort Hall board of directors.
Tickets cost $30 for members and with advance reservation; $35 day of; $22 for students 22 and under. Reservations are required at 413-637-3206. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. Proof of vaccination and ID are required.