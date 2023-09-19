Lenox: LMHS Class of 1973 plans 50th reunion

The Lenox Memorial High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th reunion the weekend of Oct. 27 and 28.
Classmates are invited to meet beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the Heritage Tavern. Saturday's events include a nostalgic tour of the high school at 11 a.m. and a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. at Mazzeo’s Ristorante, 1015 South St., Pittsfield. Dinner tickets cost $50 per person.
The class is still missing contact information for the following classmates: Cindy Dufour Dean; Vincent Flood; Susan Roy Nauman; Ricki Potts; Ken Rannou; Richard Shaffer; and Tom Stone.
Email Lisa Gilson Clancy at lgclancy@comcast.net or call 603-491-1873 with contact details for missing classmates or for more information about reunion events.