The Lenox Memorial High School quiz team won the recent Blender Bowl quiz tournament hosted by Pope Francis High School in Springfield. The winning team was comprised of seniors Fiona Mathews, Benjamin Heim, and Julianne Harwood, and junior Ely Hochfelder.
Twelve Lenox students took part in the event. Other Lenox team students included juniors Max Adam and Hunter Lanning, and sophomores Ian Bridges, Jackson Frederick, Niki Ilia, Cormac Mathews, Aliza Munch, and Chris Sohl.
The tournament featured 14 teams from nine central Massachusetts and Connecticut schools.