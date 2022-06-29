Author and historian Rene Silvin will present "Frank Lloyd Wright — The Dramatic Life of America’s Most Controversial and Creative Architect" at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, via Zoom at Ventfort Hall Mansion & Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
Silvin will use over 200 pictures and videos to give a modern context to Wright’s story. The lecture is part of Ventfort Hall’s summer 2022 series of Tuesday Tea & Talks and will be followed by a tea.
Tickets cost $35, $30 for members and with advance reservation, $22 for students 22 and under. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. Proof of vaccination and ID are required.