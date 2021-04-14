Award-winning historian, speaker and writer Kimberly A. Hamlin will reveal the story of the “fallen woman” who reinvented herself and became the “most potent factor” in the Congressional passage of the 19th Amendment.

Offered by Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, Hamlin will give her talk, “Helen Hamilton Gardener, Fallen Woman, Free Thinker,” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, via Zoom from her home in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

Hamlin’s presentation is based on her book, "Free Thinker: Sex, Suffrage, and the Extraordinary Life of Helen Hamilton Gardener."

The talk is free. To register, visit ventfort04172021.eventbrite.com.

