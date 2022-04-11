Historian and novelist William Hazelgrove will discuss his book, "One Hundred and Sixty Minutes: The Race to Save the R.M.S. Titanic," at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, via Zoom, for the Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum.
One hundred and sixty minutes is all the time rescuers would have before the largest ship in the world slipped beneath the icy Atlantic. It is a story of a network of wireless operators on land and sea who desperately sent messages back and forth across the dark frozen North Atlantic to mount a rescue mission. More than 28 ships, along with four different countries, would be involved in the rescue of Titanic survivors.
Tickets cost $20 and are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable. To attend on Zoom, order at ventfort04152022.eventbrite.com.