Historian Daniel W. Gifford will explore one of the stranger sagas of the famous White City of the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893 in Chicago during a visual presentation via Zoom from his home in Louisville, Ky., at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24.

Gifford is the author of the new book, "The Last Voyage of the Whaling Bark Progress: New Bedford, Chicago and the Twilight of an Industry," the subject of his talk.

The New Bedford ship was transformed into a whaling museum for the Chicago fair. Her ultimate fate, however, was to be a failed sideshow of marine curiosities and a metaphor for a dying industry out of step with Gilded Age America.

Offered by Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, this free talk is sponsored by Mass Humanities Bridge Street Fund.

To register, visit ventfort04242021.eventbrite.com.

