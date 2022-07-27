Hugh Howard, a historian who has written more than a dozen books about American architecture, will speak at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St. A tea will follow his presentation, "Architects of an American Landscape: The Interwoven Careers of H.H. Richardson and F.L. Olmsted."
In conversation with local historian Cornelia Brooke Gilder, Howard will discuss Olmstedian landscapes and Richardson’s contribution to the built environment. Their talk will be accompanied by images of notable Richardson and Olmsted designs.
Tickets cost $30 for members and with advance reservation; $35 day of; $22 for students 22 and under. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. Proof of vaccination and ID are required.