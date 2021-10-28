Local historian Cornelia Brooke Gilder returns to Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum to give a talk on "The Brushwood Farm Story" at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
As the town of Lenox considers a new housing proposal for the long-underused Brushwood Farm property on Route 7, Gilder will bring the audience back to the days when it was the working farm of sisters Elizabeth and Frances Godwin, great-granddaughters of William Cullen Bryant.
Tickets cost $20 per person. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. Tickets are nonrefundable and non-exchangeable. Payment is required to make a reservation.