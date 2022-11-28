Lenox: Holiday events to light up downtown

LENOX — The annual downtown holiday celebrations begin this Friday when the Lenox Community Center Chorus gathers at Lilac Park on Main Street at 5:45 for caroling ahead of the Christmas Tree lighting at 6 and the arrival of Santa, who will accept letters from youngsters.
A “Light Up Lenox” installation in Lilac Park and Roche Reading Park will begin at the same time, prepared by Chris Bocchiaro of Clerestory Light, the designer of The Mount’s seasonal NightWood event.
On Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30, the Jolly Poker Restaurant Walk will be held, with visits to five downtown restaurants organized by the Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Berkshire Mountain Distillers and five local restaurants — Frankie’s, Boema, Firefly, Brava and the Olde Heritage Tavern.
The stroll, with food tastings and cocktail samplings, ends at the Heritage with caroling by the Cantilena Chamber Choir. Tickets are $25 per person to participate. Registration details: lenox.org/lenoxwinterland.
Sunday afternoon at 3, “Christmas at Trinity Church" presents the Cantilena Chamber Choir in a concert of choral music and traditional carols, including an audience sing-along. Tickets & more information: www.cantilenachoir.org.