Lenox: Hydrant flushing begins May 1

The Water Division of the Department of Public Works will begin the annual flushing of the town water system on Monday, May 1. The mains will be flushed during regular working hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for several weeks.

Flushing may cause localized discolored water and reduced service pressure in and around the immediate area of flushing. Should discolored water be experienced, customers may wish to let the water run for a short period of time to clear.

Residents who see the flushing crew in their area should avoid doing laundry, as the discolored water may stain laundry. If the discolored water or low pressure conditions persist, contact the Public Works Department at 413-637-5525.

