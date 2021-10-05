Professor Gary H. Darden will give a visual presentation on "The Making of a Cosmopolitan Capital: Washington, D.C., from Frontier Town to Global Metropolis" at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
Darden chairs the Department of Social Sciences & History at Fairleigh Dickinson, Becton College of Arts & Sciences, Madison, N.J.
Tickets cost $20 per person. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206.
All tickets are nonrefundable and non-exchangeable. Payment is required to make a reservation for an event.