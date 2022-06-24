Architect, author and historian Gary Lawrance will give a visual presentation on "Elm Court: Berkshires Estate of Emily Vanderbilt and William Sloane" at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St. A tea will follow his presentation.
Elm Court, designed by Peabody and Sterns, is one of the largest shingle style-homes in America. Lawrance will discuss the background of both Emily Thorn Vanderbilt Sloane and the Sloane family, as well as an overview of the estates built in the Berkshires during the Gilded Age and why the Sloanes choose to build their estate in the Berkshires. Archival images of the mansion will be presented.
Tickets are $35, $30 for members and with advance reservation and $22 for students 22 and under. Seats are limited. Reservations are required by calling 413-637-3206. Proof of vaccination and ID are required.