Anthony Amore, director of security and chief investigator at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, will make a visual presentation on the subject of his new book titled “The Woman Who Stole Vermeer, The True Story of Rose Dugdale and the Russborough House Art Heist.”

Amore will present his talk at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, as part of the Morning Diversions series of lectures at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age, 104 Walker St. Attendees are invited to join his audience at the mansion or via Zoom.

Tickets for the presentation either at Ventfort Hall or via Zoom are $20 per person. To view on Zoom, register at ventfort11202020.eventbrite.com. For seating at Ventfort Hall, call 413-637-3206. Masks are required and strict spacing will be in place.

