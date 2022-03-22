Ivan Dalia, an Italian pianist, showman and storyteller, as well as a comic character, blind from birth, will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Apple Tree Inn, 10 Richmond Mountain Road.
Doors open for dining at 7 p.m. A dinner menu and drinks are available during the show.
Dalia plays a wide variety of music from jazz and blues to Latin grooves, classical and theatrical genres, with original interpretations.
Reservations can be made by calling 413-637-1477. Tickets can be purchased online at appletreeinnlenox.com/event/ivandalia.
For information on Dalia, visit ivandalia.net/videos.