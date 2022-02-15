Puppeteer Carl Sprague will present two marionette performances of "Jack and the Beanstalk" at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, and Thursday, Feb. 24, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
The audiences will have the opportunity to meet Sprague, who has been a puppeteer since childhood and a set designer for such motion pictures as “The Royal Tenenbaums” and Scorcese’s “The Age of Innocence,” as well as for theater productions including those of Shakespeare & Company.
Admission to the show is $15 per person, $7 for children 4-17, and free for ages 3 and under. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Seating is limited. Call 413-637-3206 for reservations. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. All tickets are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.
Proof of vaccination for ages 5 and over, ID for ages 18 and over and masks are required.